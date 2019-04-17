The Eames Wire Base Low Table (1950) is remarkable for the elegance it achieves using simple, practical materials. Its scaled-down profile shows the influence of Japanese forms and households based on an aesthetic ideal of simplicity, serenity and restraint. In fact, the Eameses used this table in their home during a tea ceremony that included Isamu Noguchi and Charlie Chaplin. Just 10" high, it provides a handy surface for a stack of books or a place to rest a drink. This is the authentic Wire Base Low Table produced by Herman Miller. Eames is a licensed trademark of Herman Miller. Made in U.S.A.