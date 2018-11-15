Chill your small-volume drinks without diluting the balance of your finest whisky. These beverage cubes soothe your spirits without scratching your crystal or trapping in flavor. Includes set of 6 natural soapstone beverage cubes plus muslin storage bag.

Set of 6 natural soapstone cubes and two crystal tumblers. Store in freezer for 4 hours before use. Add three stones per dram and allow to cool for 5 minutes.

Natural soapstone and mouthblown, lead-free crystal.

Tumbler: 8 fl. oz.

Photo Courtesy of AHA