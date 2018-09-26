To satisfy customers' requests for a classic trolley, DWR worked with Møllers to bring the iconic Møller Trolley (1952) back into production. The Trolley can be used as a bar, serving trolley, occasional table or even a printer stand in an executive office.

Founded in 1944 by Niels Otto Møller, J.L. Møllers Møbelfabrik is located in Denmark and has received many awards, including the Danish Furniture Prize in 1974 and 1981. This Trolley is an authentic, fully licensed product of J.L. Møllers Møbelfabrik. Made in Denmark.

