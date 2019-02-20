In 1944, Niels Otto Møller founded J.L. Møllers Møbelfabrik in Denmark, a company that has received many awards, including the Danish Furniture Prize in 1974 and 1981. "My father never compromised on anything," says Jørgen Henrik Møller. "When he designed a chair, he would find the materials and then design the furniture. Each design took him five years to complete." Even today, the company continues to embrace handcrafting traditions to create pieces such as its Møller Chairs. The Model 78 Side Chair (1962) is marked by a seat handwoven from one continuous 425-foot-long piece of cord and a frame made of raw wood carefully selected from sustainable sources and meticulously polished by hand.



Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach