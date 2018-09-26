In 1944, Niels Otto Møller founded J.L. Møllers Møbelfabrik in Denmark, a company that has received many awards, including the Danish Furniture Prize in 1974 and 1981.

Even today the company continues to use old craft traditions like handwoven seats, which, on the Model 63A Bench (1963), are made from one continuous piece of cord. To make their furniture frames, Møller hand-selects raw wood from environmentally friendly sources and never uses machines for the final polish, as these devices treat all wood the same and can't replicate the finish that comes from polishing by hand. This Bench is an authentic, fully licensed product of J.L. Møllers Møbelfabrik. Made in Denmark.