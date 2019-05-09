Moleskine prides itself on building objects that are born with journeys in mind. Their miniature travel light is no exception. The rechargeable LED light has five adjustable settings and can be charged with a micro USB that comes with it. It can be clipped onto any book, notebook, strap, bag, or bike to help you see clearly along every point of your adventures. Available in black, steel blue, white, or scarlet red, it can be rotated 360 degrees when clamped onto a surface. Take it with you for an evening bike ride or stand it on your hotel's nightstand for some late reading.

Photos Courtesy of Moleskine and Amazon