Build your own spice shelf.

Build the spice shelf of your cumin's dreams—La Boîte, the spice experts, aficionados, and masters—have devised a genius system for storage (and display!). Walnut cubes perfectly fit La Boite's spice jars and, get this, magnetize to each other. The magnets are super strong so minimal mounting is needed (hardware is included for each shelf). Choose from a set of 3 shelves or set of 5 shelves to get you started and build up and out, adding more shelves to your heart's content! We've put together some spice sets we know you'll love to kick things off (or you can get started with your own spices and purchase the sets with empty jars.)



Made of: Spice rack is made of walnut with metal magnets. Spice ingredients are listed below.

Size: Each spice jar is 4 ounces. Rack set of 3 is 9" L x 3" W x 3" H, Rack set of 5 is 15" L x 3" W x 3" H.

Sourced from: La Boîte

Photography by James Ransom.