Celebrate modernist architecture, its buildings and the people who live in them today with this stylish design book, which takes an inside look at remarkable and sometimes controversial estates in Britain and examines the impact they have on their communities. Featuring twenty-one modernist homes and their residents, it presents an overview of the buildings and architects, considers the historical and political context, and explores what it’s like to live on a modernist estate today. Through interviews and photography, this unique book offers a rare insight into the lives of significant buildings including the Barbican, the Isokon, Balfron Tower and Park Hill.

Publisher: Frances Lincoln