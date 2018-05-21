We love the idea of calling people down to a meal the old fashioned way, with the ring-a-ling of a dinner bell. Crafted from hand-bent steel, this modern interpretation includes a leather hanger, made from English bridle leather and looped to fit on a wall hook, with holes in it that hold the solid brass striker conveniently. Choose from a traditional triangle shape or a simple upturned u-shape, both crafted from hand-bent steel that makes a satisfying ding no matter how you clang it. Other uses also include practicing for your kindergarten triangle orchestra revival.

Photography by Rocky Luten/Food52