Creativity, sculptural shapes, AND a thought-provoking concept? The Icescape modern candle made by NYC-based Aruliden successfully blends all three in an eye-catching design. Referencing global warming, the candle features three wicks that slowly melt the landscape away. A great play between conceptual design and function.

This handmade candle comes in black or white and has a burning time of 40 hours. And the brand doesn’t stop at translating the threat of climate change into a sculptural design that makes one think of melting ice caps. Aruliden will also donate a part of the proceeds from this collection to the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

Photo Courtesy of Gessato