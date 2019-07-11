Shortly before Finn Juhl became a world-renowned name, he was a self-taught furniture designer and trained architect who had just opened his own office. Working in collaboration with master cabinetmaker Niels Vodder, the pair was the buzz of the 1945 Cabinetmakers’ Guild exhibition with their expressive, sculptural pieces. One such item was the Model 45 Armchair (1945), which broke from tradition by freeing the upholstered areas from the wood frame. With the Model 45, Juhl refined the type of easy chair that he had been working on for many years; creating the type of elegant, tantalizing expression for which this designer is still without rival.



Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach