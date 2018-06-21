When standing in front of the MOCAP wall clock, its numbers are clear and visible, but walk around it and you’ll notice that they seem to slowly dissolve, falling apart in a vague white fuzz.



This striking optical illusion is created by small, white balls that extend various distances from the matte black surface and appear to float effortlessly in the air. The result is a striking and intriguing piece of wall-art.

Inspired by "MOTION CAPTURE" technique used in movies such as" Lord of the rings"+"Avatar".