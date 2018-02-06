The Mizu Pendant Light was designed by Nicolas Terzani, and is made in Italy. Inspired by the tranquil and mesmerizing light refractions created by water. Like water droplets, no two Mizu are alike, each crystal shape is unique and made meticulously by hand. Using only the clearest 24% lead crystal, Mizu perfectly emulates water's refraction of light, casting amazing patterns around the room, reminiscent of flowing water.



Photo courtesy of YLighting