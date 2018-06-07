The Miura bar stool by manufacturer Plank is an innovative piece of furniture through and through. Compared to the Miura a regular bar stool is a conglomeration of components and materials. Miura only needs one, and that's not just any material: reinforced injection moulded polypropylene is light weight, durable and – just as important – not expensive. With its unique, angular and at first glance not very comfortable looking shape Miura is the star of Konstantin Grcic provocative works, a man who's imagination inspired many of his design colleagues.



Photo courtesy of Ambiente Direct