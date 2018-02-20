MyYour has made a strikingly bold statement with the outdoor armchair, Miss Petra, designed by Moredesign. This chair is so unique in shape and design, it's bound to be a conversation starter as well as a sexy piece of outdoor decor. If you're looking for a comfortable and contemporary armchair, then this is your armchair. The self-colored polyethylene armchair won't fade in color, doesn't require painting, is easy to clean, and comes in a variety of bright or neutral colors. Polyethylene is a sturdy product but still allows a product to have shape and style. The ergonomic outdoor armchair will add style to your outdoors, giving you a comfortable place to sit back and relax.



Photo courtesy of MadeInDesign