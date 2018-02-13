A meticulously hand-painted design of arrows, dots, and dashes, this lumbar pillow features Mali’s ancient art of mud cloth at its finest. Style it solo or as a duo on a bed - wherever this guy goes, he’s sure to bring just the right amount of global style to the look.

Crafted from hand-spun, organic cotton, each pillow takes over a day to complete. From start-to-finish, it is made in a fair trade environment by an award-winning workshop in Segou.

**This pillow comes ready to style! Premium cotton insert included.**

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry