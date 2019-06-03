Enjoy a fresh espresso anytime, anywhere with the help of the Mind Reader Hand Held Portable Espresso Maker. This small device requires just your favorite freshly ground coffee beans and hot water. The pump inside does the rest, providing you with powerful, flavorful shots. Dimensions: 2.8W x 2.4D x6.9H in.. Made from plastic. Black in color. Hand operated. No batteries or electric power needed. Great for hiking.

Photo courtesy of Wacaco