A cup a day keeps the crabbies away.



The classiest way to do coffee: this textured glass and steel pour over! The vintage glass dripper with the industrial-modern base makes for an eye-catching countertop addition (though we’re much more concerned with that beautiful chestnut nectar dripping into our mugs…). This beaut works with most pour over filters and its base is small enough to fit on many a food scale—and brews up to 4 cups of coffee when you’re having guests.

Dripper can brew 1-4 cups of coffee.

Made in: Stand is made in Portland, Oregon. Glass dripper is made in Japan.

Made of: Powder-coated stainless steel, glass

Size: 5.5" in diameter x 7" H.

Sourced from: Base Modern

Photography by Mark Weinberg.