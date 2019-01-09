Mini Lumio Fabric Book Lamp
Architect and designer Max Gunawan is driven by an innate passion for minimal designs that deliver maximum impact, to which his portable Mini Lumio Book Lamp (2013) – a 2015 Red Dot Award winner – is an unequivocal testament. Disguised as a hardcover book, this ingenious lamp with durable, water-resistant Tyvek diffuser unfurls up to 360 degrees to provide warm white light wherever you need it, indoors or out. Open Lumio halfway and lay it on a table for brightest possible light, or open it fully until built-in magnets engage to form a cylindrical lantern that can be placed on any surface or hung in midair for ambient light. Runs up to eight hours on a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. Includes custom USB-to-lightning cord both for self-charging and for powering mobile devices, with ports hidden behind a removable magnetic metal spine. Bulb (included): LED; 4.5W max. Made in China.