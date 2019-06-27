Unique details capture the imagination. The Mini-Jasper Pendant by Tech Lighting is sure to make a lasting impression. Its small size is more than made up for in personality, with a hand-blown globe that is also hand-paddled to create a series of dips and textural interest. Inside the transparent globe is another opal glass shade that shines from within, creating a warm and inviting glow.

Tech Lighting, headquartered in Skokie, IL, is known for their innovative lighting systems and exquisite lighting designs. Their passion for art, sophistication, and imagination is balanced by rigorous testing and quality control in the creation of their line-voltage and low-voltage lighting, including the Tech Lighting FreeJack and monorail systems and track heads.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens