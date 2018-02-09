A smaller version of the original Bottle Humidifier, Mini’s compact size is in no way an indicator of its ability. Needing only USB for power, the humidifier is powerful enough to supply sufficient humidity for any personal space, whether it be the bedroom, office, or living room.



Brilliantly designed in Korea by 11+, this fully-functional humidifier looks great even when not in use. Everything down to the aluminum cap is meticulously refined to ensure that even the slightest details are of the highest quality. The bottle has the look and feel of glass without the worry of cracking or breaking.