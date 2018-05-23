Our Sonno Prima Mattress raises the comfort bar another notch by combining visco-elastic memory foam with a cover made of CoolMax, a patented ventilating fabric that wicks away moisture to help the body maintain an ideal temperature while sleeping. And knowing that sleep preferences vary, we offer the Sonno Prima in two densities: firm and medium. Unlike other memory foam mattresses, the Sonno immediately adjusts to suit your body position without requiring a warm-up period, supporting your weight whenever you roll. The result is a feeling of floating, which allows you to rest naturally, isolated from vibrations and movement that interrupt sound sleep. Free of metal coils that loosen and shorten the life of traditional mattresses, the Sonno Prima Mattress is designed to last. It ships rolled in a compact tube for easy handling and quickly expands to full thickness, ready for use on a well-ventilated platform or slat bed.



Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach