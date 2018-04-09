In the Miele convection oven line-up, 3 distinctive control options are available, providing a host of clever technology without compromising intuitive operation. The Miele EasyControl DirectSelect ovens provide a more tactile and simple version of the Miele convection oven, while the SensorTronic controls allow increased flexibility. The new Miele M Touch TFT user interface is the pinnacle of superior performance and sophistication. Simple and intuitive to navigate, the M Touch controls mimic those of a smartphone. Seamless integration between user interfaces also allows different interfaces to be combined within one kitchen. Mix and match across the range with the reassurance that your appliances will match perfectly within either design line.



Photo courtesy of AJ Madison