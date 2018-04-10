Adisa Earrings from Meyelo's Brass Collection. Handcrafted in Kenya by local artisans.

MATERIALS: All materials are raw, up cycled and locally sourced in Kenya.

CARE: Brass may naturally oxide or tarnish with time. To help preserve its natural shine, gently clean with brass polish and cloth.

GIVE BACK: 10% of every purchase goes directly to A Voice Is Heard to support sustainable community development projects in Kenya.

Meyelo was founded as a platform to provide opportunity to artisans to rise above poverty. Meyelo is inspired by the traditional culture and the vast landscape of East Africa. Each piece is handmade and uniquely crafted using natural, raw materials.

Photo courtesy of Accompany