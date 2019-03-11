Put the world of art at your fingertips—and on your wall—with a smart, infinitely customizable digital frame that renders any image lifelike and textured. Upload, crop and filter images to showcase your own work; or mix and match your art with Meural's to create the perfect playlist for any occasion. The frame comes with 100 curated images from Meural's library; gain instant access to the entire vast collection of tens of thousands of images with a Meural Membership. And because you can plan what your Canvas features every hour—choosing between playlists and surprises, and letting the Canvas sleep when you do—you'll always have something to look at that you love.

Photo Courtesy of Meural