Handcrafted from richly-grained teak wood, this sculptural chair brings an organic, yet contemporary feel to any space. Style as a dining set, or let it fly solo as an accent piece, its eye-catching design turns heads wherever it goes.

Each chair takes about 18 days to complete, all made in a fair trade environment with ethically harvested teak. We’ve partnered with a woodworking group in Jepara, Indonesia to bring this design to life – this group constructs chairs with carefully placed joints, only using screws to secure the seat to the base.

