Architectural frame. Unrivaled craftsmanship. This accent chair is a sculptural masterpiece. Style as a dining set or as a side chair for a high-impact statement.



Handcrafted by master artisans in Jepara, Indonesia, each chair takes about 18 days to complete, all made in a fair trade environment with ethically harvested mindi wood. Unrivaled in their woodworking expertise, this group artfully constructs chairs with carefully placed joints, only using screws to secure the seat to the base.