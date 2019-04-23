22 Design Studio is based in Taiwan, the brain child of Sean Yu and Yiting Cheng. The city of Taipei serves as the inspiration for their unique designs, each of them hand-made in concrete. They are motivated by the rawness, honesty, and purity of concrete as a material, and that honesty is carried through in their design philosophy. Their simple, refined pen cup is not only useful, but it represent a new visual standard for concrete desk accessories. The precision of the angles are accentuated by the matte finish, and the piece evokes style.