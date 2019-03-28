Artemide’s Mercury LED Ceiling Light is an interior lighting piece built to deliver warm, diffused lighting while showcasing its incredible range of style and minimalism. The fixture visually represents a modern art experience: the piece resembles a floating range of metallic pebbles, each armed with integrated and energy-efficient LED lamps. These LEDs work with the reflective nature of the aluminum shades, allowing the installation to radiate its distinctive lighting freely.

Since 1959, Artemide has created a wide array of modern table lamps, floor lamps, wall sconces and suspensions. Technologically advanced, and with styles ranging from clean and refined to sculptural and avant garde, many Artemide designs--especially the Tolomeo and Tizio--have become icons of contemporary lighting design.

Photo Courtesy of MyAreaDesign