Artemide Mercury LED Ceiling Light
Artemide’s Mercury LED Ceiling Light is an interior lighting piece built to deliver warm, diffused lighting while showcasing its incredible range of style and minimalism. The fixture visually represents a modern art experience: the piece resembles a floating range of metallic pebbles, each armed with integrated and energy-efficient LED lamps. These LEDs work with the reflective nature of the aluminum shades, allowing the installation to radiate its distinctive lighting freely.
Since 1959, Artemide has created a wide array of modern table lamps, floor lamps, wall sconces and suspensions. Technologically advanced, and with styles ranging from clean and refined to sculptural and avant garde, many Artemide designs--especially the Tolomeo and Tizio--have become icons of contemporary lighting design.
Photo Courtesy of MyAreaDesign