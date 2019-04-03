The Tied Pendant Light, designed in 2016, has a simple and versatile design. A ceramic cylinder that holds an exposed bulb hangs from a fabric-covered power cord. The mixture of materials adds visual interest and complexity to the minimalist design. The cord color matches the ceramic cylinder and is long enough to allow for various configurations and ease of movement. The E26 socket makes it possible to use different types of bulbs to complement modern settings and can be clustered together to form a centerpiece. Ideal for use in modern living rooms, kitchens, or entryways. Available in Carbon. Taupe. White, or Ash. Ships with 120" of fabric cord. Shown in White.

Photo Courtesy of YLiving