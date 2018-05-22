The well watering can is a well thought-through and functional design piece. The watering can is indeed a well and good for both watering and paying attention to your gardening ambitions. Torbjørn Anderssen and Espen Voll were born in Elverum, in 1976 and in Trondheim, in 1965, respectively.



Both have been brought up in creative surroundings: Torbjørn the son of a musician and a teacher and Espen the son of a potter and an architect. Anderssen & Voll set up shop in 2009. Their work spans textile design, tableware, lighting, furniture and electronics which they have performed for some of Europe’s most renowned international brands. They have, indeed, played a pivotal role in the proposal of what has come to be known as New Nordic.

The most prominent feature of the watering can is its softly shaped corpus with a slightly concave top surface - guiding the water into the vessel. The opening in top draws inspiration from ponds, pools and springs. The handle bends around the corpus in a way allowing you to change your grip when the balance of the watering can is shifting: from carrying to pouring.

Apart from being the perfect watering can – it also works as a sculpture in your home.