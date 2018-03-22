A classic, versatile and long-lasting design from Danish design duo Norm Architects. Available as Knife, Fork, Table Spoon and Teaspoon – all with a great feel.

New Norm Cutlery is a part of the popular New Norm Dinnerware series. The cutlery is designed to work with all kinds of meals and will suit everything from appetizers and entrées to desserts, lunches and midnight snacks.

We’re really pleased that the New Norm Dinnerware series has grown to be so popular and that people all around the world are enjoying their meals from our plates, bowls and glasses. The Scandinavian simplicity and purity has won hearts all over the world and for Spring 2015 we’re adding our brand new cutlery.

Every day the New Norm Dinnerware series is used in restaurants, hotels and cafés around the world. For instance in Restaurant Höst in Copenhagen. We use the restaurant as a playground and test-area to see which products are needed, which colors are preferred and where new designs could come in handy.

In this way the series is constantly evolving and growing in order to cover the full needs of both a restaurant and a home household.

Photo courtesy of TRNK