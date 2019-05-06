Moon Vase is an ode to evenings when the moon makes a brief appearance through streaks of cloud in the night sky. Made from bronzed solid brass, the vase’s edges are polished to a shine, inspired by that precious glimpse of moon piercing through the clouds – and the knowledge of the perfect sphere hidden behind. Aleksandar Lazic describes Moon Vase as a ‘study of balance’, its sharp lines offset by the warmth of the brass.



Photo Courtesy of Horne