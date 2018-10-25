Menu Stem Vase
$179.95
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
Stem is a modern reimagination of vases, intended to put the focus firmly back on the plant. The design is as subtle as possible, stripped back to show off the beauty of single bloom or leaf. This unexpected vase exhibits plants in an almost scientific manner, making everything—from tip to stem—visible to study and admire. Stem is made from light, refined brass to counterbalance its simple and sophisticated silhouette.
Photo courtesy of Menu