Protect tables and countertops from heat, cold and liquids with the stylishly graphic Wave Trivet. Appearing as a scribble on a piece of paper, the uniform wavy lines are crafted from cast-iron to withstand the heat of dishes fresh from the oven. A integrated cork base protects furniture and surfaces from scratches while maintaining a grip on the table. Inspired by electromagnetic spectrum wavelength space, the Wave Trivets engaging design is an interpretation of a heat wave pattern.

Photo Courtesy of Houzz