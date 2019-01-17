Founded in 1981, the international group of architects, Memphis, shook the design world to its foundations. Based in Italy and led by Ettore Sottsass, it overturned and re-shaped the pre-suppositions on which the production of so-called Modern Design is based. It became the almost mythical symbol of the New Design. Laughing out loud at our culture and at itself, Memphis pulled out all stops when it came to colour, pattern, decoration and ornamentation. Written by a founder-member of the group, author of "Ettore Sottsass: A Critical Biography", this document is about the group and its designs. It sets out to contribute to the continuing dialogue on pop culture, the avant-garde and design.

Photo courtesy of Modernism101.com

