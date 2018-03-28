Artful design, hand woven in the highest quality material, is what makes the Mélange Colour 2 Rug a unique and timeless addition to the modern living area. Crafted with hand-spun 100% Afghan wool, artisans from Pakistan use a centuries old Kilim technique to achieve a flat weave found in traditional, authentic oriental rugs. The simple red, white and black color scheme of the Mélange Colour 2 Rug makes it a warm and versatile addition to any living space.

Photo courtesy of YLiving