Cozy wool mittens reinforced with deerskin palms.



The Melange Wool Mittens are made from a toasty Ragg wool, known for its durability, blended with USA-made nylon for additional durability and shape retention. The palms are reinforced with deerskin for a non-slip grip.

Features:

Full-finger glove design

Non-slip deerskin palm panels

Naturally wicks moisture and insulates to keep your head warm and dry

Ragg wool is blended with nylon for additional durability and shape retention

Knitted in upstate New York and finished in Brooklyn, NY using all American-made materials







