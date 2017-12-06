Upstate Stock Melange Ragg Wool Mittens
$65
Cozy wool mittens reinforced with deerskin palms.
The Melange Wool Mittens are made from a toasty Ragg wool, known for its durability, blended with USA-made nylon for additional durability and shape retention. The palms are reinforced with deerskin for a non-slip grip.
Features:
- Full-finger glove design
- Non-slip deerskin palm panels
- Naturally wicks moisture and insulates to keep your head warm and dry
- Ragg wool is blended with nylon for additional durability and shape retention
- Knitted in upstate New York and finished in Brooklyn, NY using all American-made materials
