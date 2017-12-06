Upstate Stock Melange Ragg Wool Mittens

$65
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites

Cozy wool mittens reinforced with deerskin palms.

The Melange Wool Mittens are made from a toasty Ragg wool, known for its durability, blended with USA-made nylon for additional durability and shape retention. The palms are reinforced with deerskin for a non-slip grip. 

Features:

  • Full-finger glove design 
  • Non-slip deerskin palm panels 
  • Naturally wicks moisture and insulates to keep your head warm and dry 
  • Ragg wool is blended with nylon for additional durability and shape retention 
  • Knitted in upstate New York and finished in Brooklyn, NY using all American-made materials


Join Huckberry’s 1 million+ adventure community. We deliver the coolest gear at the best prices, inspirational stories, and a hell of a lot more to your inbox every week. Membership is free and takes seconds. 