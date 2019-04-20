Modern design meets traditional craftsmanship with the Mélange Colour 1 Rug from Nanimarquina. A simple, artfully created color-block motif of red, white, black and green rings contemporary, but with a timeless quality to it. Hand crafted by artisan rug makers in Pakistan, the Mélange Colour 1 Rug uses 100% hand-spun Afghan wool which projects a rustic atmosphere and adds an authentic, oriental touch to the modern living area.



Photo Courtesy of Lumens