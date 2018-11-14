Vote for the 2020 Dwell Design Awards
The Citizenry Mekong Planter

$65
With their matte black finish and modern lines, these planters serve the same purpose as a little black dress: every house plant looks better wearing one. Style these ceramic beauties individually or as a set of three to bring a polished look to your space. 

These pieces were designed by ZAKKIA for The Citizenry. Handcrafted by master artisans in Hanoi, Vietnam, each one is made exclusively in a fair trade environment from start-to-finish.  