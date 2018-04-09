Mediterranean Turkish Towel
$35
$29.98
Woven by hand from premium Turkish cotton.
Each Turkish Towel starts with long-staple cotton that’s grown in the Aegean Region of Turkey, where they have a long-standing tradition of cotton production. The fine cotton fibers are handwoven into a compact towel with a stately pattern that’s absorbent and dries quickly. Plus, they pack down to the size of a burrito to fit comfortably in a beach bag or small carry on with plenty of room to spare — making them an excellent option for long and short-term travel.
Features:
- Made from premium Turkish long-fiber cotton that’s extra strong and smooth
- Compact alternative to traditional beach, pool and beach towels
- Absorbent as a normal bath towel
- Quick-drying nature prevents mildew and odors
- Handloomed in Turkey
