Woven by hand from premium Turkish cotton.



Each Turkish Towel starts with long-staple cotton that’s grown in the Aegean Region of Turkey, where they have a long-standing tradition of cotton production. The fine cotton fibers are handwoven into a compact towel with a stately pattern that’s absorbent and dries quickly. Plus, they pack down to the size of a burrito to fit comfortably in a beach bag or small carry on with plenty of room to spare — making them an excellent option for long and short-term travel.

Features:

Made from premium Turkish long-fiber cotton that’s extra strong and smooth

Compact alternative to traditional beach, pool and beach towels

Absorbent as a normal bath towel

Quick-drying nature prevents mildew and odors

Handloomed in Turkey



Join Huckberry’s 1 million+ adventure community. We deliver the coolest gear at the best prices, inspirational stories, and a hell of a lot more to your inbox every week. Membership is free and takes seconds.