The rustic modern aesthetic of the Atlas Fan Company Irene-H 3-Blade Ceiling Fan is a great addition to any contemporary living space. This hugger-style fan has a cylindrical motor housing that sits atop three solid walnut-stained wooden blades that cut through the air for refreshing circulation. Its DC motor showcases the latest in fan technology, being energy-efficient, ultra-quiet, six-speed, and reversible. Comes with a six-speed, reversible, handheld/wall-mountable remote control.