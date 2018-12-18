A cutting board above the rest.

There’s something about a large cutting board with some real heft that makes it a pleasure to leave out on the counter—especially when it adds a chic, graphic pop to your kitchen like this matte black version. This natural wood fiber cutting board is a full inch thick and comes in large and extra-large sizes, so it can handle just about anything you’d need to chop, slice, or carve. The extremely durable and non-porous wood fiber offers every benefit you’d want in a cutting board: it won’t dull your knives; is easy to clean; doesn’t harbor bacteria; is heat-resistant up to 350°F (use it as a trivet!); and is dishwasher safe. Silicone rubber feet on the bottom of the board ensure it stays put while you’re at work.



Made in: United States

Made of: Wood fiber board with silicone feet

Size: Large is 21" L x 16" W x 1" H; Extra Large is 24" L x 18" W x 1" H

Sourced from: Epicurean

Photography by Bobbi Lin.