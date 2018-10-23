Rack 'em up.

When you think "knife block," you probably picture a big, blocky shape, right? Makes sense, but why not rethink what a knife block can be? This inventive take is designed to slot all your knives of any size together along a thin rack. Recessed magnets within the block keep knives straight and secure—no jostling together, no leaning to the side. Face the whole thing forward to showcase the glint of your blades or turn it around to highlight the handles instead. Then slide it to the side: It'll take up virtually no space at all.



Made in: USA

Made of: NSF-certified wood pulp with food-grade resin.

Size: Small: 8" L x 3" W x 9 3/4" H; 2 lb. Holds 3–4 knives. Large: 12" L x 3" W x 10" H; 4 lb. Holds 4–6 knives.

Maker: Epicurean

Photography by James Ransom