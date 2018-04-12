J67 was designed by Ejvind A. Johansson in 1957 when he was head of FDB Furniture. With a fine balance between light and heavy, feminine and masculine, J67 is a simple piece of wooden furniture that harmonizes function, aesthetics and durability. The round moulded backrest in FSC certified veneer oak makes the chair ergonomic and comfortable, suitable for both dining and office in both residential and commercial settings.

Photo courtesy of Leibal