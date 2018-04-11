The Mater Alu Bowl Table is an interpretation of the successful Bowl Table crafted in sustainably harvested mango wood. The aluminum is partly recycled and is casted by hand in a small Indian workshop supporting their local craftsmanship. The Alu Bowl Table can stand alone or be paired with the wooden Bowl Tables as a side table vignette. The legs are made of milled hollow steel rods and can be detached for ease of labour and transportation.

Photo courtesy of Leibal