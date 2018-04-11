Mater Alu Bowl Table
The Mater Alu Bowl Table is an interpretation of the successful Bowl Table crafted in sustainably harvested mango wood. The aluminum is partly recycled and is casted by hand in a small Indian workshop supporting their local craftsmanship. The Alu Bowl Table can stand alone or be paired with the wooden Bowl Tables as a side table vignette. The legs are made of milled hollow steel rods and can be detached for ease of labour and transportation.
Photo courtesy of Leibal