Matchaeologist's contemporary style brewing kit combining our finest hand-crafted matcha-ware with our signature Matsu™ artisanal matcha, perfect for your daily ritual. The Matchæologist® Matcha Brewing Kit combines our signature artisanal grade matcha with a carefully selected assortment of handcrafted matcha-ware products curated and designed to balance traditional ceremonial values with contemporary functionality.

The kit contains artisanal matcha, Matsu™, a Cloud Glass Chawan (handblown double-walled glass bowl), a Full Hand Chasen (full-length bamboo matcha whisk), and a Bamboo Chashaku (matcha measuring spoon), everything you need to partake in an ancient ceremony in modern style.

Photo courtesy of AHA