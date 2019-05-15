Yes, you can read an entire book about tea. Why? Because matcha is no ordinary tea. And, if social media is any indication, it is quickly unseating coffee as the energy-boosting drink of choice. Why? Because this powdered green tea's caffeine kick produces no jitters, no crash, and if that's not convincing enough gives you flow-state energy coupled with mental clarity. Sound too good to be true? It isn't.

Matcha: A Lifestyle Guide offers everything one needs to enjoy the green goodness at a matcha bar or in the home kitchen. Featuring dozens of recipes for sweet and savory foods as well as matcha-based drinks and cocktails, this is the first book to cover both sides of matcha ancient beverage and contemporary superfood and is an essential guide for both matcha novices and the already converted.

Photo Courtesy of W&P Design