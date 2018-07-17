Weighing just 98 grams, the Pocket Blanket from Matador is compact enough to carry in a pocket, purse, bike pannier, backpack, or car glovebox. The exclusive HyprLyte Nylon is water-repellent and puncture-resistant, and the weighted corners help keep the blanket in place. At 63 by 44 inches, the blanket comfortably allows two to lounge or more to sit, and is an ideal solution for relaxing at the beach, picnics, festivals, hiking trails, and more. When you're ready to pack up, a stitched pattern helps you fold the blanket into its integrated storage bag.

Photo courtesy of Matador