Kartell Masters Counter Stool

Philippe Starck and Eugeni Quitllet pay homage to three different midcentury-modern masters in one sleek, versatile indoor-outdoor seat. The Masters Counter Stool (2010) weaves together the back silhouettes of Jacobsen’s Series 7™ Chair, the Eameses’ Molded Shell Chair and Saarinen’s Tulip™ Armchair to create something entirely new. Lightweight and durable, the Masters Counter Stool has a wide, roomy seat, with a backrest that allows you to feel supported on a historic level as it echoes the lines of the very first ergonomic innovators. The iconoclastic Starck has been working with Kartell since the 1980s, mixing the company’s desire to develop eco-friendly, contemporary plastic furniture with the designer’s unmistakably edgy and innovative style. Made in Italy.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach